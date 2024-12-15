Council leaders’ efforts to help care leavers in Wigan succeed were highlighted in a report by inspectors.

Ofsted carried out a two-day focused visit to Wigan Council’s children’s services, which looked at arrangements for care leavers aged 18 to

25.

It found leaders had shown “consistent and strong ambition” for young people to achieve when they leave care.

Wigan Town Hall

Inspector Sophie Wales wrote: "Senior leaders are unrelenting in their ambition to help young people succeed and that the value of post-18 learning is well understood. More young people are in employment, education and training as a result. Leaders are tenacious in their efforts to support young people to gain employment or to access education or training.

“Cross-sector partnership working across the borough is providing a creative offer for young people in relation to training and employment opportunities. This has been developed with the interests and aspirations of young people at its centre.”

Ofsted found there had been “significant financial investment” by the local authority and partners so that care leavers could access “a comprehensive local offer” and benefit from “increased resourcing” to the service.

Most care leavers lived in suitable accommodation and were given practical and financial support to help them live independently.

There was a “tangible commitment” by senior leaders to support them to stay in touch and they were encouraged to maintain relationships with people who knew and cared for them.

A care leaver hub provided “sanctuary and support”, where they could learn new skills, socialise and receive emotional well-being support.

People were supported in their decision on remaining open to the service and were told they could seek help again in future if needed, Ofsted found.

Employers were helped to understand the barriers faced by care leavers to engage in training and employment, which led to young people having opportunities to achieve qualifications and skills.

The council provided “comprehensive and detailed” training for personal advisers and had a “stable leadership team and workforce”.

The report said personal advisers were in “regular touch” with care leavers, spoke about them with “pride, knowledge, understanding and care” and were able to describe their needs, interests and journey through care.

Pathway plans were written “sensitively” and stronger plans responded “well” to young people’s risks, but plans were not always updated when changes took place, something leaders were addressing.

As there was more discretion about which parts of the plans were completed when the leaver turned 21, Ofsted found that for some young people they did not fully reflect the support offered.

Most young people were visited regularly at a place of their choosing, though the inspectors noted this meant a small number had not been seen at home for several months and their personal advisers may not be fully aware of their living arrangements.

Ofsted found there was “too much onus” on care leavers to seek help or be willing to accept it.

The report also said the case records did not always reflect discussions held with managers about when and where young people should next be seen or when a follow-up visit might be beneficial, and they did not always capture contact between visits.

Management tools to support effective supervision were not consistently used to their full effect, though senior leaders were taking action to address this.