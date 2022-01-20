Wigan councillor takes on fly-tippers at rubbish hot-spot

A mattress, bicycle and other waste was dumped at the bottom of Spring Gardens, off Frog Lane in Wigan.

Wigan Central councillor George Davies, who was contacted by residents concerned about the problem, fears the area is becoming a hot-spot for fly-tipping.

He said: “I cannot understand the logic and idea on these people who fly-tip in areas, especially near to our Deanery High School and other public buildings. In simple terms, waste should remain within your boundary, ie your garden, until you are able to dispose of it through the right channels.

Coun George Davies with the dumped items

“I have already contacted our council services to clean up a mattress, bike and other household waste from this site and I will organise for a litter bin to be put near to this site for litter and people’s empty cans.”

Two years ago, Coun Davies and his fellow ward representative Coun Lawrence Hunt organised a clean-up in the area.

Volunteers collected sack-loads of rubbish, including hundreds of lager cans and dozens of vodka bottles, used dog mess bags and empty food containers on land behind the empty BT telephone exchange on Dorning Street, which runs adjacent to the Spring Gardens housing estate.

At the time councillors Davies and Hunt were outspoken on the grime and litter surrounding the old telephone exchange, describing the area as “a minefield of lager cans and vodka bottles”.

Coun Davies said: “At the back of the building, which comes into the little estate at Spring Gardens, there must be over 2,000 lager cans, as well as the usual rubbish dumping. It looks like people are going into the little den at the back of the empty building.

“Youngsters are getting into the ground, people are going in there and drinking. It needs fencing off.”