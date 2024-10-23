Wigan councillors help church's green-fingered volunteers get new equipment

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The grounds of a Wigan church will look spick and span thanks to new gardening equipment.

Members of St John's Church, in New Springs, needed a new lawn mower and strimmer to keep the grounds tidy and presentable for parishioners visiting their loved ones.

So they contacted ward councillors Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn, who stepped in to help them get the equipment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Church volunteer Carole Marsden said “I contacted Coun Ready about our need for new equipment and he immediately put the wheels in motion. I’d like to pass on a massive thank you to Chris, Ron and Laura for their ongoing support.”

Councillors Chris Ready, left and Ron Conway, right, hand over the lawn mower at St John's ChurchCouncillors Chris Ready, left and Ron Conway, right, hand over the lawn mower at St John's Church
Councillors Chris Ready, left and Ron Conway, right, hand over the lawn mower at St John's Church

Coun Conway said “We are grateful to the volunteers who do such a fabulous job keeping the church gardens in an immaculate condition. The grounds are so important to the residents who have loved ones remembered here.”

Coun Flynn added “We are glad we could help in a small way.”

Related topics:Chris ReadyWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice