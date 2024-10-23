Wigan councillors help church's green-fingered volunteers get new equipment
Members of St John's Church, in New Springs, needed a new lawn mower and strimmer to keep the grounds tidy and presentable for parishioners visiting their loved ones.
So they contacted ward councillors Chris Ready, Ron Conway and Laura Flynn, who stepped in to help them get the equipment.
Church volunteer Carole Marsden said “I contacted Coun Ready about our need for new equipment and he immediately put the wheels in motion. I’d like to pass on a massive thank you to Chris, Ron and Laura for their ongoing support.”
Coun Conway said “We are grateful to the volunteers who do such a fabulous job keeping the church gardens in an immaculate condition. The grounds are so important to the residents who have loved ones remembered here.”
Coun Flynn added “We are glad we could help in a small way.”
