Wigan councillors swap town hall for 'Grange Hill' in visit to housing scheme

There was no sign of Zammo and Tucker as three councillors paid a visit to Wigan’s own version of Grange Hill.

By Gaynor Clarke
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

For rather than the fictional high school in North London at the centre of a 1990s TV show, they went to a housing scheme named Grange Hill (Withington Grange), in New Springs.

Although the sheltered home did not have all of the teenagers’ antics, there were many regular activities to keep residents young at heart and they have even built a garden area which would impress Alan Titchmarsh.

Councillors meet residents

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley ward councillors Ron Conway, Laura Flynn and Chris Ready hailed it as a “truly fantastic place” during their visit and have offered to fund some future events for the residents at Grange Hill.

Coun Conway said: “People enter as strangers and soon make life-long friends, thanks to housing staff who make everyone part of the community.”

