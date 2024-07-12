Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Council said it was aiming to create a fairer and more prosperous borough as it embarked on a “new era.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet members this week approved the ambitious plan that focuses on creating opportunities to help the borough’s communities flourish.

The plan, Progress with Unity: A new era for Wigan Borough, will go before the full council later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the culmination of a research project with local organisations, businesses, partners, independent experts and the community.

Cabinet members from Wigan Council gather to announce 'Progress with Unity'

The leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux MBE, said: “Progress with Unity is a partnership with everyone who lives and works in our borough, we know we are stronger when we work together.

“It is the recognition that the challenges and opportunities our communities are facing require a fresh approach.

“The project has provided an opportunity to reflect on what our strengths are but also where significant progress needs to be made, learning the lessons from what we have achieved over the last 10 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Progress with Unity signals a departure from The Deal – an informal contract between the local authority and its residents which was developed in response to austerity in 2013.

Over the last 12 months Wigan Council has been working closely with local community and partner organisations to understand the issues affecting residents and to explore the impact of public service reform over the last decade.

Two key missions have been identified that the council and its partners are committed to delivering: creating fair opportunities for all children, families, residents and businesses; and making all towns and neighbourhoods flourish for those who live and work in them.

Deputy Leader of Wigan Council, Coun Keith Cunliffe, said: “Crucially, this is not the final version of our movement. Its foundations are built on the extensive engagement we have carried out, but it will change and adapt over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is the start of a new era and we will work as a partnership with our residents.

“The Deal enabled us to reform public services at a time of great economic uncertainty, helping us to transform services and respond to significant budget cuts.“While the approach is hailed as an exemplar of public service reform, we know we can achieve even more, working with communities to construct a new way of doing things and because of that it hasn’t been adopted universally.“We know that to be successful, the plan needs to be shaped by all our residents and that means fundamentally shifting the relationship between citizen and state from ‘us’ and ‘them’ to ‘together we’.Earlier this year, as part of marking 50 years since the 1974 local government reforms formed the Wigan Borough, the council had signalled its intention to promote the Progress with Unity motto that was created as part of that process.Coun Molyneux MBE, added: “Much has happened over those five decades, but Progress with Unity has never been more significant as we look forward to this new era.”The plan will go to full council on Wednesday, July 24.

For more information about Progress with Unity or the 50th anniversary, visit: www.wigan.gov.uk/50years