Wigan cricket club's housing plan could get green light - despite Sport England objection

A cricket club is set to sell off two chunks of land so that five up-market houses can be built and put cash into the kitty to save it from extinction.

The committee of Standish Cricket Club wants to use the money raised to replace its dilapidated pavilion, which was badly damaged in a flood in 2021 caused by a burst pipe.

They also want to renew their practice facilities and upgrade the car park.

The proposal, which has prompted objections from Sport England over the potential loss of playing field space, goes before Friday’s meeting of Wigan’s planning committee.

Town hall officers have recommended approval of the scheme.

The plan from Ian Smethurst is housing with associated access, parking, landscaping and access for up to four of the plots from Wilkesley Avenue. Each home would have five bedrooms.

A statement on the 146-year-old club’s website says: “For some time the committee/trustees have been concerned that the club’s facilities were falling into an increased state of disrepair and were considerably inferior to neighbouring cricket club’s, many of whom have benefited from considerable grant aid assistance.”

It said that without the cash which would be raised by the sale of the land, the redevelopment project could not take place and the club’s existence would be “in serious doubt”.

However, a report to be presented to the planning committee said Sport England objects to the proposal because it does not comply with its playing fields policy.

The planning application has resulted in 58 objections, but 69 representations of support, including Standish with Langtree ward councillor Ray Whittingham.

Objectors say the design and scale of the proposed houses are “out of character” with the surrounding area and there are concerns about “overshadowing and overlooking” caused by the development. One says there are already drainage problems in the area.

The report recognises the development will impact on the size of the playing field, but it goes on: “The areas to be developed do not impact on the playable area of the pitch and the applicant has agreed to enter into a legal agreement to ensure the funds raised from the sale of the land for residential development will be used in the redevelopment of the cricket club and the associated facilities, such as training nets.”