The Lamberhead Green library has relocated from one part of Dean Trust Wigan at Orrell to another on the same site following public consultation.

The move was made possible through close collaboration between the council and colleagues at the trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lamberhead Library in its new location.

It was previously located within the school but is now in a new building within the grounds.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for culture at Wigan Council, said: “This is a fantastic new location for Lamberhead Green Library which is beneficial to our usual library users and the pupils of Dean Trust Wigan."Not only will this library continue to serve our community but it will now offer educational support and new opportunities to those still in education.”

James Haseldine, executive headteacher of the Dean Trust said: “We are delighted to be able to invest in a new community library with Wigan Council.

"This will allow us to work closely with the council and the wider community in promoting a love of reading and literacy that supports multigenerational education.”

The Trust is using the space previously occupied by the library as an engagement centre to support parents and carers in the school community.