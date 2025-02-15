Wigan Mayor celebrates becoming a gran for fifth time
As the borough’s first citizen, 2024-25 was always going to be a memorable year for Coun Debbie Parkinson.
But now the Standish representative has something else to celebrate and enjoy during her mayoral year: a new addition to the family.
Born on January 20 by emergency C-section, and weighing 5lb, Lily Rose Parkinson is the first child of mum Sophie and dad Robert (the Mayor's son). But Lily is Coun Parkinson’s fifth grandchild.
Family members said that wanted to give a “huge thank you to all the midwives and staff on the Maternity Unit at Wigan Infirmary.”
