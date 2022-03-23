The new build development at Brackley Court, Goose Green, is made up of 17 two, three and four bedroom homes, including one which has been fully adapted for a wheelchair user with a through floor lift and ground floor wet room.

The scheme is a result of a £2.16m investment from Wigan Council, supported by a £540k Homes England grant.

Coun Susan Gambles, portfolio holder for Housing and Welfare, said: “Brackley Court will provide 17 affordable, good quality homes for families within the borough.

Resident Claire Markey with her father

“We couldn’t be happier about the quality of these properties and the excellent social value contributions that builder M&Y Construction has provided as part of the contract, including working with the local school and nursery just opposite the site and the Wigan based homeless charity, The Brick.”

All of the properties have now been allocated to residents on the council’s housing waiting list and each property benefits from electrical vehicle charging points, private gardens and private driveways and are rented out at an affordable rate.

Among the residents getting settled into their new homes, is Claire Markey who is living in a four-bedroom property specially adapted to suit her needs as a wheelchair user.

Miss Markey said: “It is like another life. They have built me a house from scratch and adapted it, even looking to the future with additions such a hoists. They have thought about everything.“Having this house has completely changed the way I live.”

During the construction, M&Y Maintenance and Construction made £3,600 worth of donations and complimentary work for local charities and nurseries in addition to supporting three apprentices. An environmentally conscious approach ensured less than one per cent of waste went to landfill.

Chris Mellor, Construction Director, said: “Working with Wigan Council to build these homes has been a delight and a privilege; we’re so pleased to hear that the residents are settling in well. The community has inspired us throughout, and we are continuing to work with The Brick to keep bringing positive outcomes for local residents.”