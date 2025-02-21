Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rapidly expanding Wigan “village” is to get some welcome new car parking spaces.

And while trees will have to be felled to make room for the extra places, the council is ensuring new ones will be planted elsewhere to compensate.

Standish will benefit by the upgrading of the existing car park at Quakers’ Place car park which will see spaces increase from 18 to around 30.

At the same time it will become a short-stay car park to increase the number of vehicles which can use it throughout the day. But it will remain free of charge to park there.

Quakers' Place car park in Standish as it is now. Extra places are to be created there by removing trees. To compensate for the loss, new trees will be planted on open space at nearby Cranborne Close

Work to clear vegetation around the sides of the car park and the felling of some trees to maximise the space available, is due to be carried out next week, with the car park closed for five days from Monday February 24. The large trees that front the car park on School Lane will remain in place and more trees will be planted on open space at nearby Cranborne Close to mitigate the loss of trees at Quakers’ Place.

Construction of the new car park, which will have a new surface and be lined out in spaces, is due to take place this summer.

Introduction of time restrictions will take place thereafter: three hours’ maximum stay from Monday to Saturday.

An aerial view of Quakers' Place showing how extra parking will be created by the removal of trees.

A lack of parking has been a problem in Standish for many years, especially with the increase in population through recent house-building projects to more than 13,000. The area’s neighbourhood forum Standish Voice and local councillors say they have lobbied the local authority for many years for parking improvements, with ideas to create a small car park and park on Southlands Rec and to create a temporary car park on derelict land on Preston Road, neither of which have so far been taken forward for various reasons. The council says of this scheme: “The improved facilities will provide a safe and convenient place for short trips to the access the centre of Standish, also preventing overflow on surrounding streets. “The available space will be maximised, with the area opened up with more natural surveillance and lighting. “The introduction of limited waiting times also mean that more vehicles can utilise the same number of spaces throughout the day, ensuring an equal and steady turnover.” A spokesperson for Standish Voice said: “Parking in Standish has been a problem for many years and, hopefully, this scheme will help. "It won’t totally solve the problem, but the new spaces and making the car park short stay will increase the chance of people finding a place to park if they come into Standish. “Keeping the mature trees that line School Lane was a priority and we wanted new trees to be planted in place of any which were removed.”

The proposals to expand the Quakers’ Place were first tabled four years ago and, while welcomed by councillors at the time, they added that they “didn’t address the scale of the parking problem” locally. Since then, many more houses have been built in the area.