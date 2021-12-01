Wigan's Big Listening Festival reaches finale

Feedback from the Big Listening Festival will help to refresh the local authority’s Deal 2030 masterplan.

Key topics have been the focus of conversations throughout the last six months and a final short survey is now available.

Coun David Molyneux

“What is also clear is that we have enthusiastic communities who are passionate about where they live and about working together for a brighter future.

“We know a lot has changed since 2018 when the Deal 2030 was launched. Completing this survey, even if you have taken part in the previous BLF events, will help us ensure our priorities and ambitions match what our residents need.”

Themes for the Big Listening Festival have been community safety and empowering communities, the environment and climate change, district town centres, sustainable transport, culture heritage and sport, and equality.

Digital forums, surveys, partnership meetings and engagement events have all been held to encourage feedback as part of the conversations.

Feedback from throughout the year has helped shape the final survey.

Deal 2030 outlines the council’s priorities for the next eight years but is being refocused following the pandemic.

Coun Molyneux added: “We would like to thank everyone who has contributed so far, whether in person or through our online events.

“Please complete the survey, it only takes a couple of minutes and you can help us to create solutions to local issues and ensure our borough is a fairer and secure place to live and work.”