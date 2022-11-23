Members of Wigan Council’s street scene team were diverted from their normal jobs to support critical services during the pandemic, which created a backlog of street maintenance work and saw weeds grow for longer than usual.

However, it is now business as usual and they are working to tackle weeds along main routes in the borough, focusing first on traffic islands.

Weeds Wipe Out crew, and Councillor Paul Prescott.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio member for environment, said: “With our street scene team supporting other vital council services like bin collections during the pandemic, there are more weeds than we would normally expect to see.