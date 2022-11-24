A Wigan Council project will see Standish Mineral Line extended from junction 27 of the M6 through to Preston Road.

This will build on the upgrade, completed in 2018, which saw the transformation of the former railway track into an accessible path, providing an alternative way for people to travel into the centre of Standish.

General view of part of the Standish Mineral Line. A Wigan Council project to extend the Standish Mineral Line has begun, extending this popular walking and cycling route from junction 27 of the M6 through to Preston Road.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “The improvements completed on the Standish Mineral Line have been really popular, transforming what had been a narrow and muddy track and making it easy, safe and accessible for people to walk, cycle and even ride a horse along this route, all year round.

“This extension will link to a wider network of routes in the area that will provide people with safe, quiet connections from Shevington Moor through to Standish and beyond.

“This really is a major improvement, creating a well-connected, safe and attractive walking and cycling route, building on the success of the Standish Mineral Line. This will make it easier for people to choose to hop on their bike or walk, which is great for our health and great for our planet.

“These works are expected to be complete next spring. Any diversions and other traffic measures will be signposted as far in advance as possible, and posted on our website at www.wigan.gov.uk/Roadworks. Thank you to residents for their patience as we complete these works.”

The Line forms part of Transport for Greater Manchester’s Bee Network, with investment from the Mayor’s Challenge Fund and section 106 contributions from housing developers.

This work will resurface existing routes and public rights of way and create new connections, crossings and links to new housing developments.

Dame Sarah Storey, active travel commissioner for Greater Manchester, said: "It's great to see the start of the work to extend this hugely popular route get under way.