Wigan Council’s Our Town Cleaner, Greener package has been making its way through the borough during the spring and summer months, ensuring everywhere is looking spick and span.

It was launched when residents told the local authority they wanted to see improvements in their town centres.

Improvements were initially carried out between May and October last year, spanning 12 districts in the borough including Hindley, Orrell and Standish.

The Our Town team

The 2022 schedule kicked off in Bryn in May and will visit Hindley Green, Winstanley and Shevington.

The scheme includes additional street cleaning work, enhanced maintenance and public realm improvements – such as new benches and signs – along with projects aimed at boosting the environment.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “The Cleaner, Greener schedule is well under way this year, helping improve local areas for our communities, and we know has been well received.

“During the Big Listening Project, residents said they wanted to see improvements in their local district centres and through our investment in this project, we are making a difference in our communities.”

Before arriving in an area, the council speaks to local businesses, shop owners and community groups, to ensure the project can deliver what people want and make the process more streamlined.

Residents are encouraged to get involved, both while the crews are working on site and afterwards to ensure the area continues to look its best.

Coun Dane Anderton, the council’s cabinet lead member for district centres, said: “Our local precincts and centres collectively play just as big a role in our local economy as our main town centres. By investing £1m to improve how our areas look and feel, I hope we can support our local centres in more wards to thrive and ensure they are places people are proud to live and work.