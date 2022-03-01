Work on lifts at high-rise blocks in Wigan set to begin

A total of 14 passenger lifts will be replaced in each block in Scholes Village, to boost accessibility for residents along with external works to refresh communal areas.

Currently the lifts, stop on either the odd or even floors but this is set to change with new passenger lifts that will access each floor.

The £3m works will be delivered in a phased approach starting in March, with a number of blocks overlapping with completion by late summer 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scholes Village

Coun Susan Gambles, portfolio holder for housing and welfare, said: “This is a huge investment that will make a really big difference to the lives of our residents living in these high-rise blocks.

“It will allow them to move between floors in comfortable, modern lifts that have been designed to meet their needs.

“We know that some tenants will have concerns around the potential disruption as a result of these improvements and therefore we have carried out a comprehensive resident survey to ensure all tenants concerns are fully understood and any necessary support put in place.”

Deltron will be supporting the local trade market and employing full-time labourers and an apprentice lift engineer as part of their social value commitment.

Also due to their expertise in metal fabrication an offer of a pagoda will be put to residents to enhance the communal garden area.

Further improvements are being planned to meet current and emerging regulations and with the ultimate aim of ensuring residents feel safer in their homes.

Coun Gambles added: “I am really excited to see this work begin. These high rise blocks are a major council asset and we want to ensure that the people living there have the best and most modern accommodation we can provide.

“On top of that, Deltron are offering some fantastic opportunities for local people to gain some hands-on experience working on a major project in our borough.

“The council’s employment team will be working closely with Deltron to fill these roles.”