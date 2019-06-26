Councillors take on gardening duties at key community spot

Opposition councillors have taken on green fingered responsibility for a key location.

The three Bryn Independents are carrying out maintenance work at the Wigan Road site of the community Christmas tree.

Couns Andrew Collinson, Sylvia Wilkinson and Steve Jones have been cutting the grass, tidying up and spending Brighter Borough money on flowers to make it more attractive.

They said the state of the area was upsetting residents and applauded the council for allowing them to take over some gardening duties.

Coun Jones said: “There have been many complaints about the area around the Christmas tree; it was looking rough and a bit scruffy. We’ve been cutting it and turning over the borders and a nursery gave us a brilliant discount on the plants.”