Counting begins in borough local elections

Election night is under way after the borough went to the polls to select its newest councillors.

One seat in each of the borough's 25 wards is up for grabs tonight and the results will come from the Robin Park Sports Centre and Leigh Sports Village.

Ballot boxes have arrived at the counts after polling stations closed at 10pm.

The votes are being verified and then counted, with results expected around 1am.

The last time these seats were contested, in 2015, Labour won 23 out of 25.

However, that was a general election with a turnout much higher than tonight's is forecast to be, suggesting it may be a different outcome this time.