Country will go to the polls for General Election on December 12

A pre-Christmas general election is set to be held on December 12.

It comes after MPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of Boris Johnson's plans to hold an election on the 12th by 438 votes to 20 on Tuesday evening (October 29).

The Commons voted by 315 to 295 to reject a Labour amendment for the election to be held on Monday December 9 – three days earlier than ministers wanted.

The vote effectively cleared the way for Parliament to be dissolved on November 6 ahead of a general election on December 12.

The bill still needs approval from the House of Lords, meaning it could become law by the end of the week.

Earlier on Tuesday, MPs gave their approval in principle to the one-line Bill for the election – which enables the election to take place – without a formal vote.

Opposition parties had wanted to bring forward polling day to cut off any possibility Mr Johnson could try to ram through his Brexit deal before Parliament is dissolved.

However, Downing Street warned it was not "logistically possible", while Government sources accused the opposition parties of a deliberate attempt to scupper the whole election.