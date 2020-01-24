Court refuses costs claim from former Wigan councillor

A court has decided that the town hall will not have to reimburse a former councillor for court dates he attended on accusations of tax dodging.



Gareth Fairhurst, of Littleton Grove, Standish, had appeared before justices on two occasions to face a liability order for an unpaid bill and costs totalling £1,279.92, before the action was withdrawn by Wigan Council.

Following the two adjournments, Mr Fairhurst arrived at court on the scheduled date but no council representatives attended, because the outstanding arrears had been settled beforehand.

But he used the hearing instead to apply for costs in the sum of £250, including lost earnings for days off work to attend court and for parking fees.

But a bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court refused the application.

The ruling said: “The court is of the opinion that Wigan Council have not acted unreasonably throughout the proceedings. Mr Fairhurst cleared the outstanding balance on December 24, 2019 after the proceedings were commenced.

“Mr Fairhurst could have avoided his attendance on January 6, 2020 if he had contacted the court to enquire.

“His attendance on July 2, 2019 was required as the arrears were still outstanding.”