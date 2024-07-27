Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said she was “concerned” about the violence that had taken place in the town centre and at Manchester Airport.

Ms Nandy, on a visit to the Museum of Wigan Life after her appointment as culture secretary in Sir Keir Starmer’s government, said a national programme was in place to deal with “violence in our communities” – including a crackdown on gangs and more police on our streets.

It follows shocking scenes in Wigan town centre when emergency services rushed to Market Street after reports a teenager had been stabbed.

Secretary of State Lisa Nandy visits the Museum of Wigan Life. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The 19-year-old man was given first aid by a police officer and taken to hospital for treatment, with police reporting his injuries were not life-threatening.

Another 19-year-old has been charged with a series of offences and was remanded in custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court next month.

Ms Nandy said: “I am working with the community and police here to address these issues. It’s important that people feel safe when they go into the town centre.

"It’s my town centre as well and I come here regularly with my family. I also fly out of Manchester Airport and a lot of my constituents work there.”

Speaking more generally about her new role, Ms Nandy said: “I have been fighting the town’s corner through some tough times, and it’s such a privilege to take all these concerns from the 14 years I have been an MP and drag them into the centre of government and make sure we really do deliver.”

She said the highlights of her short time as culture secretary so far included being invited by King Charles to attend Buckingham Palace and meet young people being helped by the King’s Trust (formerly the Prince’s Trust).

She will be attending the Olympic Games in Paris to cheer on Keely Hodgkinson, the 22-year-old from Atherton who is competing to win 800m gold.

During the tour of the Museum of Wigan Life, Ms Nandy was shown some of the exhibits and their significance to the town.

