A Wigan organisation helping newly-arrived refugees and asylum seekers that was on a far right protest schedule has said it will not be deterred from its work.

Last Wednesday (August 7), the Support for Wigan Arrivals Project (SWAP) in Penson Street was named on a list of possible venues for a demonstration. And given that so many of these in other parts of the country since the Southport stabbings had degenerated into full-scale riots, there were fears that it could become the latest battleground.

People from both sides of the political divide did attend – in relatively small numbers – and there was also a significant police presence.

Police making their presence felt after a far right demonstration was planned in Wigan

But in the end, much to most people’s relief, the evening passed off peacefully without any sorts of clashes.

The biggest disruption was to local hospitality businesses in the Swinley area who, as a precaution, shut down early or didn’t even open. Offices and businesses in other parts of the town also chose to put the shutters up, just in case any trouble spread.

Overseas staff working at Wigan Infirmary were also chaperoned to their transport.

And at SWAP itself, there was no-one inside and the building was secure.

Bosses of the centre have now issued a statement.

It reads: “Support for Wigan Arrivals Project (SWAP) supports asylum seekers and refugees fleeing war and persecution from countries around the world including Syria, Ukraine, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

"Last week, we were listed as a target for far-right demonstrations.

“We received a huge amount of support from local people and we want to thank everyone for their solidarity and brilliant support during this extremely challenging time.

“SWAP will not be deterred from our work and will continue to support new arrivals as we have done for the past 20 years.

"We should feel proud that our borough has a long track record of providing a warm welcome to people from all over the world – long may this continue.

“If you would like to help us in our work, you can by donating through our website.

"We are also currently recruiting new trustees, please contact [email protected] for more details.”