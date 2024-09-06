A development of 101 houses looks set to get the go-ahead.

The scheme on the 8.5-acre site of a former ironworks on Phoenix Way, Ince, linking to the A572 Warrington Road has been recommended for approval and will be considered by Wigan Council’s planning committee on Friday.

Applicant Hive Homes (Greater Manchester) wants full permission for the residential development, including roads, open space, sustainable drainage and landscaping.

How the new homes on Phoenix Way, Ince could look

The site, currently owned by the council, is bounded by housing to the north and east and Ince Surgery (Claire House) to the west. There is a dismantled railway line and open space to the south.

If approved, there will be 13 detached, 38 semi-detached and 50 terraced/mews homes. This equates to eight two-bed, 90 three-bed and three four-bed properties.

Some 25 of the homes will be classed as “affordable” in line with Wigan Council’s policy for a quarter of new developments to categorised as such.

Each house will have at least two car parking spaces, with electric vehicle charging points provided as standard. Cycle parking and bin storage will also be provided.

A report for the committee meeting says there have been letters of objection from 22 addresses, alongside a petition with 178 names, of which 124 were from separate addresses and four of which were included in the previous neighbour consultation.

Coun Maureen O’Bern confirmed support for a resident’s comments relating to pedestrian access to Amberswood being maintained during the building programme.

Objectors say there are "more than enough houses in this area” and the road infrastructure cannot cope with the current population. Parking at the medical centre nearby is “poor”, they say.

They also cite a lack of facilities to support the development such as doctors, dentists, schools and local shops.

However, the report says: “The proposal will help contribute to the supply of housing within the borough and regionally.

“The site is located in an accessible, sustainable location and the proposed development represents a major inward investment into the borough, as well as other social and economic benefits including new jobs in the construction sector and indirectly within the local community, and helping to increase the competitiveness of the northern area of Greater Manchester through the delivery of high-quality energy-efficient housing.”