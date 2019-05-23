European elections candidates 2019: these are the prospective MEPs standing in the EU election across the North West

Britain is set to head to the polls for the European elections on today (Thursday, May 23, 2019).
The European Parliamentary elections are due to take place May 23-26, 2019.
This will be the first time EU citizens living in the UK have had the opportunity to vote in an MEP to represent their region since 2014.
Here is a full list of the official candidates for the North West:
8 seats, 3 elected as Ukip, 3 Labour, 2 Conservative
Brexit Party
• Claire Fox
• Henrik Eyser Overgaard Nielsen
• David Bull
• Gary Harvey
• Ajay Jagota
• Elizabeth Oyedoyin Babade
• Sally Ann Bate
• John Howard Banks
Change UK
• Andrea Cooper
• Daniel Price
• Arun Banerji
• Michael Taylor
• Philippa Olive
• Victoria Desmond
• Andrew Graystone
• Elisabeth Knight
Conservatives
• Sajjad Karim
• Kevin Beaty
• Jane Howard
• Arnold Saunders
• Wendy Maisey
• Thomas Lord
• Anthony Pickles
• Attika Choudary
English Democrats
• Stephen Morris
• Valerie Morris
Independent
• Mohammad Aslam
Independent
• Tommy Robinson
Greens
• Gina Dowding
• Wendy Olsen
• Jessica Northey
• Geraldine Coggins
• Rosie Mills
• Astrid Johnson
• Daniel Jerrome
• James Booth
Labour
• Theresa Griffin
• Julie Ward
• Wajid Iltaf Kham
• Erica Lewis
• David Brennan
• Claire Cozler
• Saf Ismail
• Yvonne Tennant
Liberal Democrats
• Chris Davies
• Jane Brophy
• Helen Foster Grime
• Anna Fryer
• Sam Al-Hamdani
• Rebecca Forrest
• John Studholme
• Frederick Van Mierlo
UK European Union Party
• Sophie Catherine Larroque
Ukip
• Adam Richardson
• Jeff Armstrong
• Fiona Mills
• Nate Rydings
• Michael Felse
• Ben Fryer
• John Booker
• Alan Craig