Far right activist Tommy Robinson set to visit Wigan

Controversial far right activist Tommy Robinson is set to visit Wigan next week.



Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, will be canvassing in Norley Hall as part of his campaign to becoming an MEP for the north west.

The former English Defence League leader will be arriving with his team at around 7pm.

Full details of the address are yet to be confirmed.

Mr Robinson has been met with hostility during visits to other locations on the campaign trail.

Recently, in Warrington, he was twice drenched with milkshakes by protestors.

He is due to appear in Thatto Heath, St Helens tonight from 7pm.