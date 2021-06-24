Fears raised about safety of older residents on Wigan street in fencing row

The town hall and a maintenance firm have been on the receiving end of criticism from neighbours about the panel fences at bungalows on Basswood Green in Hindley Green.

Both the residents and independent ward representative Coun Bob Brierley say the fences are rotten and not fit for purpose.

Coun Bob Brierley with some of the fencing which he says needs replacing

Residents say the state of the fences currently mean their properties are not secure and they are concerned about potential trespassing and safety issues. Coun Brierley also said the firm had merely painted fences which required replacing entirely.

Wigan Council officers inspected the site on Friday afternoon but the town hall initially did not believe it has an obligation to maintain the fences.

However, it said it is consulting with its legal team over the ownership of the land.

Coun Brierley and the residents living in the bungalows say the matter needs sorting out urgently.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “The council just can’t make its mind up about who this belongs to. This has been going on for years and the fencing has rotted. It is falling down.

“After all this time they’re still arguing about whose fencing it is.

“There are 90-odd-year-old people living here. There have been two break-ins and we are all vulnerable.

“We’re open to everything, anybody could come in. We’re not asking for much, we’re asking for security and new fencing. Coun Brierley is doing his best to get the situation sorted.”

Coun Brierley said: “The fencing has been painted yet it’s rotten and absolutely falling to pieces. Some of it must be 25 years old. The pensioners in the bungalows are going mad.

"I'm looking after the people of Hindley Green because it’s their money generated in tax that is being spent.

"Painting this fencing is a squandering of public money and the council has allowed it to happen.”