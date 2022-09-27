Former Leigh MP says Labour is offering the town's residents a "new way of governing"

Addressing members at Liverpool on Tuesday September 27, Keir Starmer said he could make Britain “stand tall again”, promising a new state-owned energy firm to help create a “fairer, greener, more dynamic nation” and to “make Brexit work” if the Tories are ousted at the next election.

Latest polls give Labour a 17 per cent lead over the Conservatives after a bad week for Liz Truss’s government when her mini-budget was followed by a crash in the value of the pound against the dollar.

Ms Platt held one of the so-called “red wall seats” that Labour lost in the 2019 general election but she is hoping regain it at the next one, having now been selected as the candidate.

And following Mr Starmer’s speech she said she was optimistic about the party’s prospects.

She added: “This week has been monumental, not just for The Labour Party, but for the country as a whole.

“Last week, Truss’s banker's budget gave handouts to the richest 10% of the country. But Keir Starmer has made it clear; there is an alternative and the people of Leigh have a choice.

“Do we want a Government that sits on the side of the extremely wealthy? Or do we want a Government that is on the side of local business and hard-working people?

“Labour wants a fresh start for the country and in his address today, Keir demonstrated that he can offer the people of Leigh a new way of governing.

“The Labour Party will put money and investment back into our towns. We will fund public services, put money back into working people's pockets and create an energy company that is publicly owned.

“The country is being driven into the ground by a Tory government that cares only about the most elite. I think that Keir has given the nation hope today, he has shown that there is another way.”

