Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham speaks at Labour Party dinner at Wigan restaurant
Politicians swapped the corridors of power for a popular restaurant in Wigan town centre.
By Gaynor Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Makerfield Labour Party held a dinner at Gallimore’s Restaurant, on The Wiend, which was hosted by Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue.
As well as tucking into delicious homemade meals, diners listened to a speech by guest speaker Andy Burnham, the former MP for Leigh who is now the Mayor of Greater Manchester.
Ms Fovargue was first elected as MP for Makerfield in 2010 and has a constituency office at Wigan Investment Centre.