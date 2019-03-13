How did your MP vote in Theresa May's Brexit deal yesterday?

Some 75 Leave and Remain Conservative MPs united to rebel and condemn Theresa May's Brexit deal to another major defeat.

Conservative former ministers and brothers Boris and Jo Johnson, on opposite ends of the Brexit debate, were among those who walked through the no lobby - joining leading eurosceptics Jacob Rees-Mogg, Mark Francois and Steve Baker.

MPs before the vote (UK Parliament/Mark Duffy)

The 10 DUP MPs - the Conservative Party's minority government allies - also rejected the deal alongside the opposition parties, including 238 Labour MPs, according to the division list.

This is how our Lancashire MPs voted:

Lancaster and Fleetwood: Cat Smith (Lab) - VOTED AGAINST

Morecambe and Lunesdale: David Morris (Con) - VOTED FOR

Ribble Valley: Nigel Evans (Con) - VOTED FOR

Wyre and Preston North: Ben Wallace (Con) - VOTED FOR

Blackpool South: Gordon Marsden (Lab) - VOTED AGAINST

Blackpool North and Cleveleys: Paul Maynard (Con) - VOTED FOR

Fylde: Mark Menzies (Con) - VOTED FOR

Preston: Mark Hendrick (Lab (Co-op)) - VOTED AGAINST

South Ribble: Seema Kennedy (Con) - VOTED FOR

Southport: Damien Moore (Con) - VOTED FOR

West Lancashire: Rosie Cooper (Lab) - VOTED AGAINST

Wiagn; Lisa Nandy (Lab) - VOTED AGAINST

Chorley: Linsday Hoyle (Lab) - UNKNOWN