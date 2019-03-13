How did your MP vote in Theresa May's Brexit deal yesterday?

Some 75 Leave and Remain Conservative MPs united to rebel and condemn Theresa May's Brexit deal to another major defeat.
Conservative former ministers and brothers Boris and Jo Johnson, on opposite ends of the Brexit debate, were among those who walked through the no lobby - joining leading eurosceptics Jacob Rees-Mogg, Mark Francois and Steve Baker.
The 10 DUP MPs - the Conservative Party's minority government allies - also rejected the deal alongside the opposition parties, including 238 Labour MPs, according to the division list.
This is how our Lancashire MPs voted:
Lancaster and Fleetwood: Cat Smith (Lab) - VOTED AGAINST
Morecambe and Lunesdale: David Morris (Con) - VOTED FOR
Ribble Valley: Nigel Evans (Con) - VOTED FOR
Wyre and Preston North: Ben Wallace (Con) - VOTED FOR
Blackpool South: Gordon Marsden (Lab) - VOTED AGAINST
Blackpool North and Cleveleys: Paul Maynard (Con) - VOTED FOR
Fylde: Mark Menzies (Con) - VOTED FOR
Preston: Mark Hendrick (Lab (Co-op)) - VOTED AGAINST
South Ribble: Seema Kennedy (Con) - VOTED FOR
Southport: Damien Moore (Con) - VOTED FOR
West Lancashire: Rosie Cooper (Lab) - VOTED AGAINST
Wiagn; Lisa Nandy (Lab) - VOTED AGAINST
Chorley: Linsday Hoyle (Lab) - UNKNOWN