Independent councillor in resignation U-turn

An opposition councillor has performed a dramatic about-turn and says he intends to continue serving as an elected member.



Coun Steve Jones, independent representative for Bryn ward, announced he would step down on February 20 a few days ago.

However, today (Wednesday) he put a statement on Facebook saying he is withdrawing his intention to quit and wants to remain in office.

He said: "I am thankful for all the support and help my local constituents have given me over these last few days but I now do NOT intend to resign as your independent councillor.

"I honestly believe I was doing the best thing for the loved ones around me, but I will now not be doing that."

Wigan Council says his resignation notice was effective as soon as it was given and a notice of casual vacancy for the Bryn ward has been published.

His profile had also been removed from the councillors' page on the local authority website by Wednesday lunchtime.