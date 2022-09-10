James Grundy: Liz Truss will make a great Prime Minister

I supported Liz from the start of her campaign and I think she’ll make a great Prime Minister.

Liz has said that she will deliver for the people of Leigh, and as her premiership begins, I intend to discuss with her the issues that are important to constituents here in Leigh, but of course, at the top of the list is the energy crisis, which must be the number one priority for her incoming Government.

I was particularly concerned to hear from those who run local businesses that their energy bills have increased dramatically.

Leigh MP James Grundy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Domestic energy customers benefit from the regulator OFGEM’s price cap, which is £3,549 for an average house using dual fuel, although many consider this to still be far too high.

No cap exists for business customers, however, currently leaving them vulnerable to even more massive increases in bills.

I will be campaigning hard in Westminster to see what can be done further to support local residents and businesses through the difficult times ahead.

There is some good news however.

Last week I was delighted to attend the opening of the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit at Leigh Infirmary.

Jean was a nurse for more than 50 years and during that time she had an affinity with older patients.

Speaking to her colleagues, they told of the amazing care and support Jean gave to patients.

The new unit in her name is a worthy testament to her efforts, and her family were very proud of this honour in her name.

I am also proud to announce that Leigh Infirmary has been awarded £10 million from the Government for a new Community Diagnostics Centre, which will mean that we will be able to perform CT and MRI scans here in Leigh.

In addition, I am hopeful that the Government will be able to announce a further £7 million towards new operating theatres on the site shortly.

This is heartening news in otherwise troubled times for Leigh.

Thanks also to the friends of Firs Park who invited me to the recent family fun day, it was very pleasant to join local residents to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Firs Park.

I was also pleased to visit Chester Zoo last week. I remember visiting when I was a pupil at Lowton CE High School.

In addition to providing an excellent day out, the team at Chester Zoo is engaged in delivering numerous conservation projects.

One of the projects is restoring the wild population of Large Heath Butterflies, a species native to Highfield Moss, Bedford Moss and Astley Moss in the

south of the Leigh constituency.

We often forget that important conservation work, such as helping save this local rare butterfly from extinction, can take place in communities such as Leigh and is just as important as conservation efforts in other parts of the world.

I have returned to Westminster this week and I will be working with our new PM and her Government to continue to deliver for residents in Leigh.