Thankfully such an outcome seems extremely unlikely no doubt to the relief of local residents.

Obviously I was extremely pleased not just to be reselected, but unanimously so, which hopefully indicates the association maintains its faith in my efforts so far to serve the electorate in my constituency.

Speaking of which it was a pleasure to attend Golborne Sports & Social Club recently where plans were presented regarding the long overdue reopening of Golborne railway station.

Leigh MP James Grundy

In attendance, alongside myself were representatives from the council, Transport for Greater Manchester, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, representatives of Local Residents Associations and a large number of local people who obviously showed great interest in the plans.

As you may already know the Government has awarded £15 million towards this popular project to restore Golborne to the National Rail Network from their Transforming Cities Fund.

The proposed new station would be built on the location of the old Golborne station on the West Coast Main Line which originally closed in the 1960s and which local people have been campaigning to reopen ever since.

The proposals were very well received by local residents, with not a single voice in attendance raised in opposition to the project.

There were some, however, who raised concerns that the station might actually be too successful in terms of whether adequate provision had been considered regarding potential demand for parking spaces in the immediate area.

The officials present sought to allay these concerns by revealing a proposed scheme for a two-storey car park on the existing site.

It was also considered likely with the station being located in the town centre that many locals would choose to walk or cycle, with those coming from further afield using a proposed new bus service to the station.

Transport for Greater Manchester hope to submit the final proposals for approval by the Government relatively soon.

Approval pending, construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 to be completed in 2025, with services being available to commuters from that point onwards.

I am incredibly pleased that despite the immense challenges in moving an infrastructure project such as this forward over the last few years, with so many things being put on hold due to Covid, we now look as though we are approaching the finish line.

