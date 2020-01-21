Jess Phillips pulls out of Labour leadership race

Jess Phillips has pulled out of the Labour leadership race after failing to gain enough support to progress further in the contest.



The Birmingham Yardley MP was unable to win backing from any unions, of which she would have needed at least two - plus a Labour affiliate - or from at least 33 Constituency Labour Parties (CLP).

There were signals that Ms Phillips may pull out the race when she was missing from a hustings event organised by the union GMB - whose support could prove crucial to the candidates still hoping to make it on to the final ballot paper.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer is already through to the contest's final stage and will have his name on the ballot, but the three remaining candidates, including Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, are still competing for support.

After Ms Phillips ended her candidacy, Ms Nandy tweeted: “I’m sorry to see Jess drop out. She has made waves, shown great friendship and I’ll miss her in this contest.”

Ms Nandy, who has already won the support of the NUM, is being touted as the front-runner for the support of the GMB, with its executives due to meet in London on Tuesday to decide which of the five candidates to rally behind.

Jess Phillips pulls out of leadership race. Image: Jeff Overs/BBC

However, even if GMB does decide in Ms Nandy's favour, the Wigan MP would still require another nomination from an affiliated group to get her through to the last round.

Candidates are required to have won the nomination of three Labour affiliates, including at least two unions, which amount to at least 5% of affiliate members.

The only other route on to the ballot paper is by receiving nominations from at least 5% of constituency Labour parties (CLPs), meaning Emily Thornberry and prominent backbencher Jess Phillips face an uphill battle to ensure they continue in the race.

If they fail to win the support of a sizeable union, then they will need the nomination of 33 CLPs instead.