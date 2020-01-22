Labour leadership candidate and Wigan MP Nandy raps Blair-Brown legacy and prepares to praise Corbyn's

Wigan MP and Labour leadership contender Lisa Nandy said Tony Blair and Gordon Brown allowed Thatcherism principles to continue during the New Labour government.



Ms Nandy is preparing to praise Jeremy Corbyn in a speech on Wednesday morning for breaking the consensus that "economic conservatism was a bigger priority than people".

Margaret Thatcher

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I'm not going to trash the legacy of the last Labour government because things like the minimum wage were complete game-changers in towns like Wigan, and the investment that went into health and education was really important.

"But it is certainly true to say that the consensus that Thatcher built lasted all the way through the New Labour years.

"I came into politics after 10 years working in the voluntary sector with homeless teenagers, first of all, and then with child refugees.

"And the reason I did was out of frustration with a system under the last Labour government that took small amounts from people at the very top of the system and handed it with conditions to those at the bottom."

Lisa Nandy said Labour needed to look at an "overhaul" of the entire welfare system to allow people to "change their own lives".

"What I'm going to say today is that the type of change we need has to be much deeper," she told the BBC.

"It's not just a question of do we raise Universal Credit rates, it's a question of do we overhaul the entire system so that it genuinely empowers people.

"That's something that Labour used to believe in. When the Beveridge Report was published, when the welfare state was founded, we used to believe that our job was to empower people to change their own lives.

"In recent years we've become far more paternalistic. We think that by sitting behind desks in central London commissioning think tank reports and focus groups, we can fix it for people."

Meanwhile fellow leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey has said she would take Labour in "completely different directions" from Jeremy Corbyn amid criticism that she is the continuity candidate in the leadership race.

The shadow business secretary dismissed claims the outgoing leader and his allies would still run the party if she won, and said it was "disrespectful" to say she is another version of Mr Corbyn.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, Ms Long-Bailey, a frontrunner in the contest, said: "Insinuations have been made: 'Oh these men have been pulling strings in the background'.

"I've been proud to stand on the policy platform that we've had.

"That's not to say I'm not a completely different person from Jeremy because I am, and I'll be taking the party in completely different directions."

She previously gave Mr Corbyn a score of 10/10 on his leadership, but told the paper Labour had to recognise what it got wrong and "can't them get them wrong again".

"I would do things very differently. He didn't have an easy time," she added.