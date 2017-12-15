Labour wins by-election

Labour held off the challenge of the independents to win the Shevington with Lower Ground by-election.



Marlaine Whitham became the chamber's newest elected representative after gaining 765 votes.

The Shevington Independents' candidate, Janet Brown, was the ward runner-up for the second election in a row, gaining 552 votes.

Conservative Callum Chadwick came third with 402 with Joseph Rylance for the Green Party and Liberal Democrat Joshua Hindle rounding out the field on 30 and 15 votes respectively.

Turnout was 18.7 per cent.

The by-election was called after former Labour backbencher Damian Edwardson stepped down.