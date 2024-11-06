A borough MP has welcomed Government plans to spend an extra £75m to stop gangs smuggling people into the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the money will be spent on high-tech surveillance equipment and 100 specialist investigators who will target criminals engaged in people smuggling.

It doubles the total funding committed to the new Border Security Command to £150m over the next two years. The additional £75m is new from the budget, home secretary Yvette Cooper has confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government intends to legislate to give border security forces “enhanced” powers expected to involve expanding counter-terror tactics to deal with people smuggling.

Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt

The Prime Minister told the Interpol General Assembly in Glasgow: “People smuggling should be viewed as a global security threat similar to terrorism. We’ve got to combine resources, share intelligence and tactics, and tackle the problem upstream, working together to shut down the smuggling routes.”

The investment was welcomed by Leigh and Atherton’s Labour MP Jo Platt.

She said: "It was all a very fragmented service, with our own police forces, with very skeleton staff on Border Force, also with intelligence services in this country and abroad. Having them work together to do this is that next step in smashing these gangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This investment is going to go into bolstering these agencies and investing in new technology so they work together to get rid of these gangs.

"At the end of the day, they are costing lives. The unfortunate thing is people die during this process and it needs to be stopped.

“Then I think of the impact on our communities here. When we have a lot of asylum seekers housed in hotels, costing the tax-payers money, that again needs to be brought under control so it’s not just a burden on the tax-payer.”

Sir Keir touted international co-operation to tackle people smuggling and said he would push to regain access to the EU’s real-time intelligence sharing networks during talks in Hungary later this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Platt welcomed more work with European countries to fight the problem.

She said: “It’s not happening just in France, it’s international. It’s working with our close European partners to be able to do this and getting them on board, as well as setting up our own structures and strengthening them.

"Yvette Cooper has gone to many summits now to work with professionals and get the European countries to work with us more closely. That’s a huge difference to what happened with previous governments.”

Downing Street would not be drawn into revealing if the Government has a target for when crossings will start to reduce and Ms Platt acknowledged it would take time to see a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will take time to set up, especially the new technology, it’s not an overnight thing,” she said. “But the seriousness of the amount of investment going into this means it’s making our borders safer, which was an election promise.”

More than 5,000 people crossed the Channel in small boats in October, making it the busiest month of the year so far for crossings.

In addition, more than 430 people arrived over the first two days in November.