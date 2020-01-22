Lisa Nandy clashes with Piers Morgan over his Meghan Markle remarks

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy hit back at Piers Morgan after he questioned she had been subject to racism.

The Labour leadership contender had a heated exchange with the presenter on Good Morning Britain today, saying some of the coverage of Meghan had not "shown the British media in its best light."

Mr Morgan said criticism of media coverage was "ridiculous", saying: "The reality is that Meghan Markle's had exactly the same level of treatment as someone like Kate Middleton, for example. Good and bad in equal measures."

But Ms Nandy, who praised some media including many local papers, replied: "If you don’t mind me saying, how on earth would you know?

"As someone who’s never had to deal with ingrained prejudice, you're not in a position to understand people who have."

The exchange can be watched on the embedded tweet.

Ms Nandy has shown in recent days a willingness to speak her mind when confronted by journalists. She was widely praised for her composure when questioned by Andrew Neil, and she had this exchange with the BBC's Nick Robinson:

Mr Robinson: “Who is your favourite Labour leader?”

Ms Nandy: “I think there are different leaders who’ve done different things at different times...”

Mr Robinson: “Carefully avoided."

Ms Nandy: “Well it’s a daft question."