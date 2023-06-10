The mishandling of the decision to raise the State Pension age from 60 to 65 and subsequently to 66 resulted in many women’s retirement plans being ripped up and has left many facing financial hardship, mental and physical ill health and, in some tragic cases, caused families to be torn apart by financial upheaval.

Many 1950s-born women, who had paid into their pension pots their entire lives, were not sufficiently notified of how these changes would impact on their pensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For some it means they must wait up to six years longer than they had planned to receive their pension. Around four million women have been affected by these changes across the UK including almost 6,000 women in Wigan.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy

It has been almost two years since The Parliamentary and Health Services Ombudsman (PHSO) concluded that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) failed to adequately inform many 1950s women about rises in the State Pension age, finding it guilty of maladministration. The ruling was a vindication for the tireless Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaigners including our local WASPI groups in Wigan, Makerfield and Leigh.

Since then the ombudsman has moved on to Stage 2 of its investigation, reviewing the extent of injustice those affected faced due to the maladministration. This is important as it will inform any future recommendations for redress.

Women affected by this issue have rightly become concerned about the length of time that the ombudsman is taking to reach its conclusion. WASPI estimate that one 1950s woman dies every 13 minutes while they wait for the final report to be published.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns from campaigners about the ombudsman’s initial Stage 2 report led to it being quashed by the High Court last month after legal flaws were identified and the ombudsman has agreed to look again at this part of their work.

As a result, confidence in the investigation has been dented even further and we are still unsure when we can expect the final report.

I have met with local campaigners to listen to their concerns and have consistently called on the Government to meet with WASPI representatives to discuss the impact that the changes have had on 1950s women. DWP Ministers haven’t even bothered to meet WASPI representatives for over six years and say they have no plans to do so in the future.

I recently wrote to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions once again to urge him to reach a fair and fast decision on this issue once the investigation has been concluded and have also contacted the ombudsman directly to raise campaigners’ demands that the next version of the Stage 2 report is thorough and fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad