Lisa Nandy says UK should not agree trade deal with US if Trump pulls out of climate crisis 'Paris Agreement'

Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy has suggested the UK should not strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the US if Donald Trump follows through on his commitment to quit the Paris Agreement on tackling the climate crisis.

The MP for Wigan was highly critical of the president's "America First" stance in rejecting internationalism as she set out her vision of Britain's role in the world after exiting the EU.

Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy at RSA House, London, delivering a speech on the UK's place in a post-Brexit world

With Mr Trump working to eject the US from the key accord to prevent environmental catastrophe, Ms Nandy said the UK should not sign a deal with any country that has not ratified the Paris Agreement.

Instead, she suggested Prime Minister Boris Johnson should use the key climate deal as a bargaining chip in brokering a trade treaty.

"As we look forward to forge new trading alliances across the world, we will need to make choices," she told the RSA in central London on Wednesday.

"We should be clear now that we would refuse to agree any trade deal with a country that has not ratified the Paris Agreement.

"We must use trade to support climate action, not hamper it."