Makerfield constituency backs Rebecca Long-Bailey in Labour leadership race

One of the borough’s Labour constituencies has backed Rebecca Long-Bailey over Lisa Nandy in the party’s leadership race.

The Makerfield Constituency Labour Party (CLP) voted in favour of Long-Bailey, the MP for Salford and Eccles, as their choice to be the next party leader, landing a blow to their neighbouring MP for Wigan, Ms Nandy.

Makerfield CLP backs Rebecca Long-Bailey. Image: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

The Makerfield CLP also endorsed Ashton-Under-Lyne MP Angela Rayner for deputy leader.

The group had previously supported Andy Burnham’s unsuccessful leadership bid in 2015, but did not endorse a candidate in 2016 when attempts were made to oust Mr Burnham’s victor, Jeremy Corbyn.

Elsewhere in the borough, Leigh's CLP selected Keir Starmer, who heads the way with 62 CLP nominations plus UNISON, Usdaw, SERA, Community and Labour Movement for Europe.

To get through the second stage of Labour’s leadership election, the four candidates still in the running – Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry – can either pass through the local party route or via affiliates such as trade union backing.

For the local party path, each contender needs nominations from 5 per cent of CLPs – a total of 33.

Currently, Ms Nandy has 16 CLP nominations, plus the backing of the NUM and GMB trade unions. Ms Long-Bailey currently has 28 nominations plus the support of the Unite, BFAWU and FBU unions.

A rolling list of CLP nominations for Labour leader candidates can be viewed at labourlist.org

