March for Brexit in Wigan town centre

Supporters of Brexit will gather in Wigan town centre this weekend to send a message about the strength of support for leaving the EU.

Wigan’s Brexit March takes place on Saturday and is being organised by teenage political activist Jordan Gaskell, who leads the cross-party group Leavers of Leigh.

Backers of Britain’s departure from the European Union, including many hoping for a no-deal exit, are expected to meet outside the Grand Arcade Shopping Centre shortly after noon on Saturday.

Organisers are then hoping to march through the town centre at 1pm, ending up at the Wigan Investment Centre where Wigan and Makerfield MPs Lisa Nandy and Yvonne Fovargue have their offices.

A number of speakers have been invited to Wigan for the march, including the leader of Ukip Richard Braine.

Jordan previously organised pro-Brexit rallies in Wigan and Leigh town centres in April this year and says Saturday’s event will show the public anger that Britain has not yet left the EU, especially in a highly Leave-backing area.

He said: “The people voted Leave so we should Leave, it’s as simple as that. I want to make sure the people’s will is observed.

“We should leave with no deal. The majority of my group are satisfied with that. It’s what we were technically promised would happen after two years of negotiations.

“More than anything this is to show how dissatisfied we are with our Government’s lack of ability to deliver Brexit and remind our MPs we are not going to go anywhere until we leave the EU.”

Other speakers scheduled to appear include the Brexit Party’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Leigh John Murphy, Stephen Morris from the English Democrats and a couple of

North West representatives from the Conservative Party.

Currently Brexit remains in parliamentary limbo as the Conservatives and Labour exchanged a war of words over the House of Commons scrutinising the Withdrawal Agreement Bill and are now at loggerheads over a possible general election before the end of the year.

The House of Commons gave approval to prime minister Boris Johnson’s agreement going past second reading stage but then blocked the Government’s timetable for debating it, saying insufficient time had been given for scrutiny of the complex bill.

Search for Wigans Brexit March on Facebook for more about Saturday's event.