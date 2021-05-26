Miner’s daughter becomes Mayor of Wigan

New Mayor Coun Yvonne Klieve with consort husband Mark

Wigan council has elected a new mayor of the borough for the next 12 months.

Golborne and Lowton West councillor, Yvonne Klieve, will serve as the new mayor of Wigan with her husband, Mark, by her side as the mayor’s consort.

The Labour member, who was first elected to Wigan council in 2008, was described as a “workaholic” who knows all of the residents she represents.

New deputy Mayor Coun Marie Morgan with consort husband Coun Clive Morgan

Coun Susan Gambles, who nominated her ward colleague to be mayor, said Coun Klieve is hard-working, determined, passionate and compassionate. She also told councillors the new mayor is “proud” to be a miner’s daughter.

The new mayor was elected at the annual meeting of council on yesterday – the first face-to-face full council meeting since the pandemic.

She said: “I’m honoured and feel very privileged to have been elected mayor of the borough of Wigan – a truly wonderful place I’ve been lucky enough to call home for all my life. The position of mayor comes with great responsibility and I will hold office with pride and dignity. I’d like to thank my fellow councillors for the trust they have placed in me.

“This has been a very challenging year for everyone and I would like to pay tribute to our amazing teams here in Wigan for ensuring that every resident and business has had all the help and support needed.

Wigan West councillor Stephen Dawber, who has served as Wigan mayor for the last two years

“We also owe a massive debt of gratitude to our NHS colleagues who have given their dedication, care and compassion to every single resident in this borough. Together we are stronger.”

Coun Klieve thanked the “truly inspriational” retiring mayor Stephen Dawber.

Wigan West councillor Stephen Dawber, who has served as Wigan mayor for the last two years, is the longest-serving mayor in the history of the borough.

Councillors from all political groups thanked Coun Dawber for his service.

He said: “As the first citizen, I would like to place on record my thanks to every member, irrespective of political colour, for how they responded to the pandemic.

“I would like to thank the officers and staff of this council who, in a very short space of time, and working under the greatest of pressure, transformed their services so that the needs of the vulnerable were met in full.

“And under these circumstances, I would also like to thank every resident in this borough who without doubt are the most compassionate and sensible people anyone could wish for.”

Labour councillor Marie Morgan was elected deputy mayor with her husband, councillor Clive Morgan, who also represents Winstanley ward, her consort.

The mayor’s chosen charity for the next municipal year is Daddy’s With Angels, an international bereavement support charity with a local base in the borough.