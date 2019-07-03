MP warns Wigan shoppers of risks when buying second-hand electrical goods

An MP from the borough is warning Wigan bargain hunters not to put their lives at risk when picking up second-hand electrical goods.

Yvonne Fovargue, parliamentary representative for Makerfield, is backing Electrical Safety First’s No Second Chances following a recent Westminster drop-in events.

Electricity causes more than half the fires in UK homes, with an average of four people a day dying in 2015-16 in blazes where electrical items were responsible.

Ms Fovargue said: “To the untrained eye it is not always easy to tell if a second-hand item has an electrical fault.

“Although externally it may look in pristine condition, internal faults arising from worn-out components, or a lack of modern safety features, could potentially cause a fire or electric shock.

“Government figures show that five fires a day in the UK are caused by white goods alone, and while the damage to property runs into millions of pounds, you can’t put a price on the personal cost.

“People need to be aware of the risk they are taking when they are buying second-hand electricals.”

Shoppers are urged never to buy a recalled products, with lists available to check online, and to resist purchasing used electrical goods from private sellers as this gives buyers few legal rights.

Items should always have been PAT tested and come with the instructions and all the parts.

Online platforms in particular should also be scrutinised to see if they are reputable.

Find out more at www.electricalsafetyfirst,org.uk