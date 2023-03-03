MP Yvonne Fovargue visits new Tulach housing development on site of former Wigan colliery

Yvonne Fovargue, who represents Makerfield, visited what was once Pemberton Colliery and is now a construction site for new houses by Northstone.

Homes at Tulach – which means a green space on a hillside – will feature smart technology that adapts to the way people live, while the development will contain a central village green and plenty of green areas throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Yvonne Fovargue at the new Northstone housing development Tulach with design director Richard O'Brien and operations director Craig Nutter

The 268-home community features a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes for sale and for rent. They have been billed as innovative, energy efficient and flexible living spaces

The site, just off Smithy Brook Road, will also provide a new section of road, which will connect Billinge Road to Smithy Brook roundabout, forming part of the wider M58 link road development scheme which is already under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Ms Fovargue on a tour of the site were Northstone’s operations director Craig Nutter and design director Richard O’Brien.

Ms Fovargue said: “I would like to thank Northstone for inviting me to visit. It is good to see a brown field site being brought back into productive use, providing high quality homes for families using the latest construction methods.”

Construction work is well under way at the former Pemberton Colliery site

Mr Nutter said: “We’re really proud of the community we’re creating at Tulach. These are some of the most energy-efficient homes on the market, built to conserve energy and packed with technology to help reduce energy bills for residents. It was fantastic to show Yvonne first-hand the innovative construction methods we’re using across all of our sites.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ground was broken on the one-time colliery land at the start of last year after the borough council gave house-builder Northstone planning permission for this its fourth phase of development in the area.

As well as homes, Northstone says it will create a significant amount of green open space for the community, including a central village green, for the benefit of both new and existing Wigan residents.

Alongside it will eventually run another section of the A49 link road connecting Goose Green with Billinge Road and the route will also extend up through Pemberton to the junction of the M6 and M58 at Orrell.