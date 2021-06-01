MPs delighted by £140m investment from Kraft Heinz in Wigan plant

Politicians have given the thumbs-up to plans which involve bringing ketchup making back to the UK.

By Andrew Nowell
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 11:32 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 11:34 am
Wigan MP Lisa Nandy

The huge investment in the borough has been particularly welcomed as it comes after more than a year of the Covid-19 pandemic which has created enormous uncertainty and financial concern for businesses.

“It’s a boost for the town and a sign of confidence in Wigan that Heinz has chosen this moment to invest in us.

Yvonne Fovargue MP

“During the pandemic our food production workers have gone the extra mile to keep our country going.

“Our workforce, our location and our access to fresh water are among the many assets Wigan has to offer companies like Heinz.

“After a difficult year, I’m looking forward to seeing the first ‘made in Wigan’ ketchup bottles rolling off the production line.”

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue said: “This is fantastic news for staff at Kitt Green and will be a major boost for the local economy.

The Kraft Heinz plant at Kitt Green

“Heinz has provided a vote of confidence just as we emerge from the pandemic and its ongoing commitment to manufacturing for the UK market is recognised, appreciated and long may it continue.”

