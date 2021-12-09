New boundary proposals for most council wards across Wigan borough

New boundaries are being proposed for wards in Wigan Council.

The Local Government Boundary Commission has carried out its first full review of Wigan since 2003 and suggested a number of changes.

It is proposing there should be 25 wards, with three councillors per ward, which is the current situation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed boundaries

But it has suggested making changes to 23 of the wards around the borough.

The proposals include creating a new Westleigh ward to the west of Atherleigh Way and including Worthington parish and the Red Rock area in a modified Standish and Langtree ward.

The two wards which will not see their boundaries changed are Wigan West and Worsley Mesnes.

It is hoped the changes will ensure all councillors represent a similar number of voters - around 3,322 per councillor by 2027 - and that the council can work effectively.

Residents and organisations in the borough are being encouraged to have their say on the proposals before they are confirmed.

The Local Government Boundary Commission has started a 10-week consultation, which will run until February 7. A final report will be published in May and, if approved, the new arrangements could come into place for elections from May

2023.

Prof Colin Mellors, commission chairman, said: “We want people in Wigan to help us.

“We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Wigan. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions.

“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can email or write to us.

“Just tell us what you think and give us some details why you think that. It’s really simple, so do get involved.”