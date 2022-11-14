News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New 'memorial plaque' mocking short-lived Prime Minister Liz Truss draws crowds on Wigan borough street

A fake “memorial plaque” has been stuck on a Wigan borough town centre bench mocking ex-PM Liz Truss.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Drawing crowds and much laughter, it appears on the same piece of public furniture which in September bore a suspiciously similar gold inscription, this time in contempt of her predecessor Boris Johnson and faces Atherton’s Conservative Club!

The latest plaque reads: “Prime Minister Mary Elizabeth “U-turn” Truss, Gone before her time, 2022 – 2022. Rest in Parliament.”

Read More
A second home in the same block of Wigan borough flats has been hit with a closu...
The mocking plaque

Most Popular

Ms Truss was in 10 Downing Street for a record short period of 50 days, having being elected into office by party members but then forced to resign when her fast-track policies caused economic chaos.

The wag who created the plaque has history with such political mischief, having previously created a sour epitaph for the previous PM which read: “In loathing memory. Alexander “Boris” de Pfeffel Johnson. Prime Minister 2019 to 2022. Forgotten but not gone.”

One onlooker said: “I don’t know who’s responsible for these inscriptions but they certainly create and stir and raise a few much-needed laughs.

"It does look like the same person did both. And it’s particularly funny that the bench looks right at the Conservative Club on Market Street.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Former prime minister Liz Truss
The bench sits opposite the town's Consevative club
Liz TrussWiganParliamentPrime Minister