New 'memorial plaque' mocking short-lived Prime Minister Liz Truss draws crowds on Wigan borough street
A fake “memorial plaque” has been stuck on a Wigan borough town centre bench mocking ex-PM Liz Truss.
Drawing crowds and much laughter, it appears on the same piece of public furniture which in September bore a suspiciously similar gold inscription, this time in contempt of her predecessor Boris Johnson and faces Atherton’s Conservative Club!
The latest plaque reads: “Prime Minister Mary Elizabeth “U-turn” Truss, Gone before her time, 2022 – 2022. Rest in Parliament.”
Ms Truss was in 10 Downing Street for a record short period of 50 days, having being elected into office by party members but then forced to resign when her fast-track policies caused economic chaos.
The wag who created the plaque has history with such political mischief, having previously created a sour epitaph for the previous PM which read: “In loathing memory. Alexander “Boris” de Pfeffel Johnson. Prime Minister 2019 to 2022. Forgotten but not gone.”