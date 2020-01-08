Odds on Wigan MP to be next Labour leader shorten as campaign opens with hustings in Parliament

The odds on Wigan MP Lisa Nandy becoming the next leader of the Labour Party have shortened in the first days of campaigning, according to the latest political betting analysis.

Ms Nandy is currently a distant third in the race, says a betting aggregator firm, but has seen her odds shorten from 12-1 to 10-1.

She is trailing the shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer and Salford and Eccles MP Rebecca Long-Bailey, who is thought to be the favourite of the party left.

However, the analysts say Ms Nandy is attracting support in the north due to prominently highlighting how she feels the regions have been neglected.

And her pitch to MPs at the opening hustings in Parliament has also been favourably received on social media.

Ms Nandy tweeted on Tuesday about the importance of devolution, of strong local communities and of celebrating what local authorities across the country are doing to tackle the problems they face.

She has argued since joining the leadership race that Westminster does not listen enough to ordinary voters.

Ms Nandy is currently the second female candidate in the race behind Ms Long-Bailey, with a lead over outspoken Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry.

However, Ms Nandy's position on Brexit and her involvement in Owen Smith's failed bid to oust Jeremy Corbyn from the leadership in 2016 have also been highlighted and criticised online.

A political betting analyst at BonusCodeBets said: "Ms Nandy may receive a lot of support from outside the London bubble, but by resigning from the shadow cabinet in 2016 over Corbyn’s leadership and his perceived handling of the EU referendum she is likely to be viewed with suspicion by Corbyn fanatics who comprise a huge amount of the voters - this would explain why she is bang in the middle of the betting markets."

Sir Keir is currently leading the race with odds of 8-11 on, with Ms Long-Bailey on 5-2.

The new Labour leader will be announced at a special conference on April 4.