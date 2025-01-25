Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A constitutional row that led to the chaotic adjournment of a Wigan council meeting amid an outburst from an Independent councillor looks to have been resolved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Wednesday night (January 22) Coun Maureen O’Bern, now part of the opposition group of Independents on the council, refused to be silenced after the meeting was deemed to have closed by mayor Coun Debbie Parkinson when it passed a 9pm “guillotine” rule.

Coun O’Bern continued to shout out the contents of her resolution as the chamber emptied of colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her motion was that the authority should support Oldham Council and write to the Government requesting a full national inquiry be undertaken into grooming gangs which “have destroyed the lives of tens of thousands of teenage girls.”

Wigan Town Hall

The meeting had earlier been held up for 20 minutes following after another Independent councillor, Bob Brierley, claimed he was being unfairly shut down.

That delay has been blamed by the controlling Labour group as the reason the three-hour limit was passed.

Councillors were brought back to the council chamber on Friday (January 24) to conclude the meeting and to vote on two motions which missed out on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They voted unanimously, without debate, to accept Coun O’Bern’s motion. Likewise, they also agreed to support making the spiking of drinks a notified and specific criminal offence, and pushed for a change in legislation to minimize and eradicate spiking in the UK.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “Alongside our counterparts up and down the country, we are appalled by incidents of child sexual exploitation and horrific abuse.

“The motion was carried unanimously and I am pleased to support our colleagues at Oldham Council. Our intention was always to support this motion from the outset.

“Alongside Oldham Council, we also welcome the recent announcements by the Home Secretary outlining the steps the Government is taking to protect young people from sexual abuse and grooming gangs, including stronger national backing for local inquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said he commended the mayor for “ensuring that correct protocol was followed during Wednesday’s meeting in challenging circumstances.”

Coun Molyneux said he also welcomed that the leader of the opposition, Coun James Watson, had written to the mayor apologising for Coun O’Bern’s outburst that led to the adjournment that concluded the meeting.

Coun O’Bern had earlier said that she thought her motion should have been given “high priority” because of its national importance.