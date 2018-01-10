Police on hand as security beefed up for Wigan council meeting

There were chaotic scenes at Wigan town hall tonight as controversial councillor Steve Jones turned up for full council.

The beleaguered politician who is at the centre of a row over his status, announced his intention to quit at the weekend but in a dramatic U-turn changed his mind.

Extra security was laid on for the full council meeting with members only allowed into the town hall by using their security passes.

Steve Jones entered the chamber during an item announcing the death of former mayor Joan Hurst, around 10 minutes into the meeting.

He took his seat and initially refused to move, telling officers he had a "democratic mandate" to be there.

But he agreed to relocate to the public gallery shortly after Mayor Coun Bill Clarke adjourned the proceedings.

Councillors noted the item outlining his resignation later and although Coun Bob Brierley unsuccessfully attempted to speak, there was no discussion.