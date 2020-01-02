Poll makes Sir Keir Starmer front-runner for Labour leadership contest as Wigan MP considers standing

A new poll has put Sir Keir Starmer as the clear front-runner for the Labour Party leadership contest as Wigan MP Lisa Nandy also considers standing.

The shadow Brexit secretary would win the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the opposition, the YouGov survey of Labour Party members states.

The poll predicts Sir Keir, who has not yet declared whether he is standing or not, would defeat left-wing politician Rebecca Long-Bailey in a run-off.

The poll does not make good reading for Ms Nandy, who is believed to be considering entering the contest, as she was the first choice of just five per cent of those surveyed.

The election process will be launched next week, with the new leader taking over in March following Labour's worst election performance since 1935, under Mr Corbyn.

The third most popular choice after Sir Keir and Ms Long-Bailey, who has said she is considering a leadership bid, among those surveyed was outspoken Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips, who has also not said whether she will stand.

Prof Tim Bale of Queen Mary University of London, who jointly ran the poll with the University of Sussex, told The Guardian: "This is not shaping up to be a 2015-style Labour leadership contest.

"Unless potential candidates drop out before the start of voting, it may take a few rounds to decide the winner this time around.

"But it doesn't look at the moment as if the winner will come from the left of the party.

"Right now anyway, Keir Starmer looks to be heading for a fairly emphatic victory."

At present only shadow foreign secretary, Emily Thornberry, and the shadow treasury minister, Clive Lewis, have formally announced they will stand for the party leadership.

Party chairman Ian Lavery and Commons Home Affairs Committee chairwoman Yvette Cooper are also believed to be considering entering the contest along with Ms Nandy.

The poll of 1,059 Labour party members put Sir Keir on 31 per cent for first choice votes, 20 per cent backed Ms Long-Bailey, Ms Phillips received 11 per cent and Mr Lewis and Ms Cooper were the first choice for seven per cent, with Ms Thornberry on six per cent.

With less popular candidates eliminated, a final run-off would see Sir Keir beat Ms Long-Bailey in the last round, according to the survey.

Brexit could have an impact on the result as Ms Long-Bailey is rated first choice by 19 per cent of Labour members who voted Remain, but scores 31 per cent of those who voted Leave.

Sir Keir is backed as first choice by 34 per cent of Remainers in the survey, but only supported by 17 per cent of Leavers.

The survey was commissioned from YouGov by the Party Members Project, which is funded by the Economic and Social Research Council.